Shabby 2 Chic Salon Suites & Boutiques, LLC. held its ribbon cutting in Smyrna on Friday, October 23, 2020, with the Rutherford County Chamber.

They are a full-service salon and boutique located in Smyrna, Tennessee. The salon has 18 suites of hairstylists, nail techs, a massage therapist, an esthetician, and a foot reflexologist.

Shabby 2 Chic Salon Suites & Boutiques, LLC.

1265 Rock Springs Road

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 984-3155