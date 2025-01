Schlotzsky’s held its ribbon cutting on January 16, 2025, for its location at 4433 Veterans Parkway, Suite A in Murfreesboro.

Welcome to Schlotzsky’s Overall Creek Shops. Try our sandwiches, pizzas, flatbreads, and salads.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Schlotzsky’s

4433 Veterans Parkway, Suite A

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 752-2025

Facebook

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email