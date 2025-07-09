Ribbon Cutting: Saddle Woods Farm

Saddle Woods Farm’s ribbon cutting was held on May 7, 2025, for its location at 9522 Franklin Road in Murfreesboro.

Venue Features

The property centers around a fully renovated cedar wood barn with a bold black exterior and bright, airy white interior. The barn features state-of-the-art HVAC for year-round comfort and an open floor plan that accommodates up to 350 guests.

Additional facilities include a brand-new covered pavilion for indoor/outdoor events, a Bridal Cottage with coastal-inspired design, and Grooms Quarters featuring masculine lounge space with leather seating and pool table.

Services and Amenities

Saddle Woods Farm offers comprehensive event planning services through Infinity Hospitality, providing vendor management, day-of coordination, and logistics support. The venue includes ceremony and reception spaces, getting-ready areas for both bride and groom, fully paved parking and driveways, and professional landscaping throughout the property.

The venue provides multiple ceremony backdrop options within the natural woods settings and flexible event flow for guest movement throughout the day.

Property Details

The 25-acre estate features rolling meadows, densely forested woods, and manicured grounds. Recent renovations completed in Spring 2025 include updated landscaping, paved driveways, and refreshed interior spaces designed for luxury events.

Location and Contact

Address: 9522 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Phone: (615) 369-6474

Website: saddlewoodsfarm.com

Facebook: facebook.com/SaddleWoodsFarm

Instagram: @saddlewoodsfarm

