Rhythm Volleyball Academy held its ribbon cutting on March 26, 2025, for its location at 2139 Logistics Wy in Murfreesboro.

The club will offer a comprehensive and consistent approach to training athletes aged 5 – 18 in our new 20,000 square foot facility, located in Murfreesboro TN.

Rhythm Volleyball Academy

2139 Logistics Wy

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

