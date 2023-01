Redeemer Classical Academy held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 4232 Veterans Parkway located on the Fellowship Bible Church Campus in Murfreesboro.

Redeemer Classical Academy is a private Christian school located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with a focus on Classical Christian education. Redeemer Classical Academy serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade

Redeemer Classical Academy

4232 Veterans Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 904-0350

Facebook