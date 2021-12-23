Red Bicycle – Public Square held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 13 S. Public Square in Murfreesboro.
Red Bicycle in Murfreesboro features 2 great locations. Both feature gourmet coffee, beer, wine, mimosas, and a full menu of scratch-made-to-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner food. Locally owned and operated
Red Bicycle – Public Square
13 S. Public Square
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 904-6887
Facebook
Photos by Rutherford County Chamber
