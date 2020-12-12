Murfreesboro Oral Surgery held its ribbon cutting for the relocation of its Murfreesboro location on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 2565 Rideout Lane in Murfreesboro.

Dr. David W. Spivey has expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom tooth removal. He can diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries, and perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures.

Murfreesboro Oral Surgery

2565 Rideout Lane

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 890-8000