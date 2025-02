Mr. Brews Taphouse held its ribbon cutting on January 28, 2025, for its location at 5525 Franklin Rd. in Murfreesboro.

Have you ever had the option to choose between nearly 60 draft beers on tap at the same place where you’ve enjoyed a mouthwatering gourmet burger? Mr. Brews is a signature restaurant featuring both, but they also provide a family-friendly experience.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Mr. Brews Taphouse

5525 Franklin Rd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Facebook

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email