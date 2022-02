Milestone Chiropractic held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 611 N. Maple Street in Murfreesboro.

Milestone is a state-of-the-art family wellness, pediatric, & prenatal chiropractic center. Our mission is to empower families to take ownership of their health & enrich our community through intentional connection

Milestone Chiropractic

611 N. Maple Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 396-8482

