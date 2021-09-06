Middle Tennessee Associations of Realtors celebrated its 60th year and held its ribbon cutting and Re grand opening for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 311 Butler Drive in Murfreesboro.

The mission of MTAR is to unite those engaged in the real estate profession by promoting the value and necessity of using a REALTOR® in all transactions. To accomplish this, MTAR encourages our members to maintain the highest standards of conduct and to stay current on local market information, news, and trends that affect the real estate industry.

Middle Tennessee Associations of Realtors

311 Butler Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

(615) 893-2242

Facebook