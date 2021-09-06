Middle Tennessee Associations of Realtors celebrated its 60th year and held its ribbon cutting and Re grand opening for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 311 Butler Drive in Murfreesboro.
The mission of MTAR is to unite those engaged in the real estate profession by promoting the value and necessity of using a REALTOR® in all transactions. To accomplish this, MTAR encourages our members to maintain the highest standards of conduct and to stay current on local market information, news, and trends that affect the real estate industry.
Middle Tennessee Associations of Realtors
311 Butler Drive
Murfreesboro, TN 37127
(615) 893-2242
Facebook
Photos by Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce
1 of 6
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.