Michael’s Homes held its office relocation and ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 234 W. Northfield Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Michael’s Homes is a residential construction company building custom and speculative energy-efficient homes throughout Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga.

Michael’s Homes

234 W. Northfield Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 270-3111

