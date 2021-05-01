MeTime Drop-In Child Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 1638 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

MeTime is quality hourly child care where your child’s happiness is our #1 priority.

2 LOCATIONS! MURFREESBORO & MT. JULIET Drop-In Child Care Services – MeTime Drop-In Child Care is all about flexibility and being there for your family when you need safe, reliable care.

MeTime Drop-In Child Care

1638 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 701-2993

