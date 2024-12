McDonald’s – Smyrna held its ribbon cutting on December 12, 2024, for its location at 352 Sam Ridley Parkway W in Smyrna.

McDonald’s – Smyrna

352 Sam Ridley Parkway W

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 451-4445

