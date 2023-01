Mayweather Boxing & Fitness held its ribbon cutting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, Suite J in Murfreesboro.

You’ll love the coach-led workouts that are designed by Floyd himself to make your best even better. But it’s not only about boxing. Fist bumps and high fives flow faster than the punch combinations.

Mayweather Boxing & Fitness

2108 Medical Center Parkway, Suite J

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 903-0192

Facebook