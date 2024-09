Maya Grill Mexican Food held its ribbon cutting on August 29, 2024, for its location at 805 Old Fort Pkwy in Murfreesboro.

Maya Grill Mexican Food is back formerly known as Don Roman’s Mexican Restaurant! Brand new building, new name, but same authentic Mexican food and traditional dishes

Maya Grill Mexican Food

805 Old Fort Pkwy

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(629) 201-5120

