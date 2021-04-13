Marvelous Massage held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 268 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro.
Marvelous Massage features a highly trained group of Tennessee licensed massage therapists who are dedicated to helping clients. They offer many types of massages for you to choose from. You can combine and tailor the session to fit your specific needs.
Marvelous Massage
268 Veterans Parkway
Murfreesboro, TN 37127
(615) 631-5119
Facebook Page
Marvelous Massage
