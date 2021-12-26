Magnolia Ridge Realty held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on December 17, 2021, at 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 3A-20 in Murfreesboro.

Magnolia Ridge Realty is a locally-owned independent real estate brokerage serving clients across Middle Tennessee. Magnolia Ridge Realty is a go-to source for top-of-the-line real estate technology; one that provides a seamless paper-free transaction, all in real-time.

Magnolia Ridge Realty

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 3A-20

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(931) 340-7991

