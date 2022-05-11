Liz Leigh Bridal Studio held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 224 W. Main Street in Murfreesboro.

At Liz Leigh Bridal Studio, their goal is to serve brides-to-be with high-quality, unique, designer gowns at competitive prices. They strive to be a one-stop-shop for all your bridal needs such as jewelry, shoes, veils, head clips, stoles, and bridal accessories.

Liz Leigh Bridal Studio

224 W. Main Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 785-3122

Facebook