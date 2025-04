LivAway Suites held its ribbon cutting on March 5, 2025, for its location at 871 Isabella Lane in Smyrna.

Meet your home away from home. At all LivAway Suites locations, they offer guests who stay for 7 nights or more special weekly and monthly rates.

LivAway Suites

871 Isabella Lane

Smyrna, TN 37167

