Liberty Federal Credit Union held its ribbon cutting on October 24, 2024, for its location at 5108 Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Liberty Federal Credit Union offers valuable banking solutions including checking accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, auto loans, home equity loans, HELOCs and much more.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Liberty Federal Credit Union

5108 Veterans Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 728-3254

Facebook

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email