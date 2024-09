Le Macaron French Pastries held its ribbon cutting on June 25, 2024, for its location at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2070 in Murfreesboro.

Beyond their signature French macarons, menu includes handmade gourmet chocolates, French gelato & pastries, and European style beverages including Lavazza coffee

Le Macaron French Pastries

2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 2070

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 723-5264

