KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna.

KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

KJR Food

2124 Rock Springs Road

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 795-4363

Facebook