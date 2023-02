Just Love Coffee Café held its ribbon cutting on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 1310 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna.

Hand-roasted specialty coffee café with a fully “waffled” menu served all day! In addition to their delicious breakfast, we also have a wide variety of options for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Just Love Coffee Café

1310 Hazelwood Drive

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 768-9995

Facebook