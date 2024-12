Junction Liquors held its ribbon cutting on September 30, 2024, for its location at 401 Chaney Road in Smyrna.

Junction is a locally-owned and operated Liquor Wine & Beer Superstore and is the premier destination in Smyrna for top-quality spirits, wine, and dry goods.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Junction Liquors

401 Chaney Road

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 768-5208

