Tuesday, August 2, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeBusinessRibbon Cutting: Joe & Dough Cafe in Murfreesboro
BusinessEat & DrinkFeaturedMurfreesboro

Ribbon Cutting: Joe & Dough Cafe in Murfreesboro

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
0
76
Joe & Dough Cafe
Joe & Dough Cafe

Joe & Dough Cafe held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C in Murfreesboro.

Need a cup of coffee? We’ve got the cream and sugar. Need an irresistibly fluffy, handcrafted doughnut? We’ve got options. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to relax, you’ve found the right place.

Joe & Dough Cafe
1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 397-0784
Facebook

Previous articleWEATHER: 8-2-3,2022:Hot With Pop-Up Storms
Next articleLaw Enforcement Officers to Focus on Traffic Safety in School Zones as School Returns
Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter is the Social Media Manager at Rutherford Source and Williamson Source handling all social media objectives.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.