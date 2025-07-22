Ribbon Cutting: Insomnia Cookies in Murfreesboro

Insomnia Cookies held a ribbon cutting on May 29, 2025, for its location at 225 N Rutherford in Murfreesboro.

Insomnia Cookies in Rutherford specializes in delivering warm, fresh-baked cookies until 3 AM daily, making it perfect for late-night cravings. Located near Middle Tennessee State University, they serve the Murfreesboro and Rutherford County area with a variety of cookie flavors, ice cream, and brownies.

Location and Contact

Insomnia Cookies

225 N Rutherford Blvd

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

