Ribbon Cutting: Insomnia Cookies in Murfreesboro

Insomnia Cookies held a ribbon cutting on May 29, 2025, for its location at 225 N Rutherford in Murfreesboro.
Insomnia Cookies in Rutherford specializes in delivering warm, fresh-baked cookies until 3 AM daily, making it perfect for late-night cravings. Located near Middle Tennessee State University, they serve the Murfreesboro and Rutherford County area with a variety of cookie flavors, ice cream, and brownies.
Location and Contact
Insomnia Cookies
225 N Rutherford Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
