Hyatt Place held its ribbon cutting and grand opening for its new location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2108 Lothric Way in Murfreesboro.
Situated in a historic middle Tennessee community, Hyatt Place Murfreesboro is surrounded by leafy parks and green landscapes, with the notable Stones River winding through the city. Murfreesboro is a friendly, scenic, walkable destination where you can explore trendy retail, artisan shops, fine dining, or cultural outings, like Stones River National Battlefield. Our hotel is a perfect starting point for your Tennessee getaway.
Hyatt Place Murfreesboro
2108 Lothric Way
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 995-7920
Facebook
Photos by Rutherford County Chaber
1 of 6
