Ribbon Cutting: High Society Restaurant

The High Society Restaurant ribbon cutting was held on May 1, 2025, for its location at 211 W Main Street in Murfreesboro.
Menu and Cuisine
The restaurant serves Cajun-Asian fusion cuisine, combining Louisiana Cajun flavors with Asian cooking techniques. The menu features seafood, pho, and Asian dishes prepared with Cajun seasonings and spices.
Signature items include Cajun shrimp boils and Vietnamese pho with Cajun-style broths. The kitchen uses fresh seafood and applies both Cajun and Asian preparation methods to create the fusion dishes.
Hours and Service
High Society serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with extended operating hours:
- Monday-Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM
- Thursday-Saturday: 11:00 AM – 3:00 AM
- Sunday: Closed
Entertainment
The venue offers live music and karaoke nights. The space functions as both a restaurant and entertainment venue, with a full bar serving specialty drinks and beer.
Location and Contact
Address: 211 W Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Phone: (615) 962-8095
Website: highsocietyrestaurant.com
Facebook: facebook.com/highsocietymurfreesboro
