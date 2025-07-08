Ribbon Cutting: High Society Restaurant

The High Society Restaurant ribbon cutting was held on May 1, 2025, for its location at 211 W Main Street in Murfreesboro.

Menu and Cuisine

The restaurant serves Cajun-Asian fusion cuisine, combining Louisiana Cajun flavors with Asian cooking techniques. The menu features seafood, pho, and Asian dishes prepared with Cajun seasonings and spices.

Signature items include Cajun shrimp boils and Vietnamese pho with Cajun-style broths. The kitchen uses fresh seafood and applies both Cajun and Asian preparation methods to create the fusion dishes.

Hours and Service

High Society serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with extended operating hours:

Monday-Wednesday: 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Thursday-Saturday: 11:00 AM – 3:00 AM

Sunday: Closed

Entertainment

The venue offers live music and karaoke nights. The space functions as both a restaurant and entertainment venue, with a full bar serving specialty drinks and beer.

Location and Contact

Address: 211 W Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Phone: (615) 962-8095

Website: highsocietyrestaurant.com

Facebook: facebook.com/highsocietymurfreesboro

