Hemispheres Wine Bar held its ribbon cutting on November 14, 2024, for its location at 208 W. Main Street in Murfreesboro.

Explore the World, One Glass at a Time. Exclusive wines. Immersive experiences. Discover the flavors of the four hemispheres.

Hemispheres Wine Bar

208 W. Main Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 624-7141

Facebook

