Ribbon Cutting Held for New I-65 Interchange in Williamson County



The City of Spring Hill hosted local, state, and federal leaders Wednesday morning at the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the I-65 Interchange at June Lake.

The new interchange, located at Exit 55, will provide the City with a much-needed second

direct access point to the interstate, while also connecting to Lewisburg Pike on the eastern

side of I-65.

The “Diverging Diamond” design is the fourth such interchange in Tennessee. The design is

meant to help ease the flow of traffic to and from I-65.

“I’m grateful for the fantastic work of our City Staff and elected officials, past and present,

who were able to make this project a reality,” said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman.

“Through their extraordinary work, and with partnerships at the local, state, and federal levels, we secured a major win for Spring Hill residents.”

This project has been a vision of the City of Spring Hill for more than a decade, and it would not have become reality without the help of many external entities.

1 of 4

“Thanks to federal investments focused on safety and innovation, I am pleased to celebrate

the opening of this much-needed highway interchange that will spur economic development in the region, create new opportunities for the local community and positively impact travelers throughout Tennessee,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This project shows how important federal highway funding is in delivering safer, more accessible, cleaner transportation infrastructure to communities large and small all across the country.”

The total cost of the project comes to $56.8 million — a cost that was shared by the City of

Spring Hill and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Exit 55 on Interstate 65 and June Lake Boulevard will officially open to the public on Friday,

May 31.

It was a big day in Spring Hill as we celebrated the near completion of the Buckner Rd / I-65 interchange with elected leaders and @SpringHillTenn! The interchange will be open Friday! pic.twitter.com/LmOzj10hiD — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) May 29, 2024

