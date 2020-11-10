Harmony Health Medical held its ribbon cutting for its Murfreesboro location on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1120 Dow Street in Murfreesboro.

Harmony Health Medical proudly offers both primary family care and mental health care, including group and individual counseling services. They treat a variety of conditions in both areas and specialize in psychosomatic disorders which affect so many patients today.

Harmony Health Medical

1120 Dow St.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 603-2272

Facebook