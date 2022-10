Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A in Murfreesboro.

A southern-inspired breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant and venue. Located at The Fountains at Gateway in Murfreesboro, TN.

Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering

1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 603-7834

Facebook