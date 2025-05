Glam & Grit School of Cosmetology held its ribbon cutting on March 10, 2025, for its location at 1233 Commerce Park in Murfreesboro.

Glam & Grit School of Cosmetology is a cosmetology school located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The school is dedicated to providing top-tier education and hands-on training in the art of cosmetology.

Glam & Grit School of Cosmetology

1233 Commerce Park

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

