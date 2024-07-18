New Skate Park to Open Friday at Old Fort Park

The Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation’s Skate Park and Pump Track will have the official ribbon cutting on Friday, July 19th at 10 am at Old Fort Park.

Immediately after that – the skate park will open for enjoyment, daylight to dusk and seven days a week.

“This has been an amenity that our skating community has been requesting for a number of years,” said Recreational Services Executive Director Nate Williams.

Back in January, the Murfreesboro City Council voted to approve the construction contract for a skate park and pump track with New Line Skateparks FL, Inc. In 2021, the City completed a feasibility study to assess the need for a skate park along with a pump station and potential locations for the development of the facility. The study determined that Old Fort Park would serve as the best location for the City’s skate park.

The park will be located where the old Pavilions #1 and #2 once stood. The City contracted with Design firm Griggs and Maloney, Inc for design services for the Skate Park and Pump Station in September 2022. In early 2023, Griggs & Maloney and Murfreesboro Parks conducted public meetings to discuss design options with the BMX and skateboarding community.

The $888,449 contract for the facility includes a 5 percent owners’ contingency. The allowance will allow unforeseen issues that arise to be resolved in an expedited manner allowing construction to stay on schedule.

