Ribbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro

Fantastic Sams held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M in Murfreesboro.

Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is a full service hair salon, providing professional color, haircuts, styling, updos, special occasion hair, highlights, facial waxing, treatment, perms, men’s cuts, kid’s cuts, women’s cuts, specialty color, beard trim and more.

Fantastic Sams

1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 396-8996

Facebook