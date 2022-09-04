Sunday, September 4, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeBusinessRibbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro
BusinessFeaturedMurfreesboro

Ribbon Cutting: Fantastic Sams in Murfreesboro

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
0
1
Fantastic Sams

Fantastic Sams held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M in Murfreesboro.

Fantastic Sams Cut & Color is a full service hair salon, providing professional color, haircuts, styling, updos, special occasion hair, highlights, facial waxing, treatment, perms, men’s cuts, kid’s cuts, women’s cuts, specialty color, beard trim and more.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Fantastic Sams
1715 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite M
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 396-8996
Facebook

Previous articleNashville Symphony Explores the Cosmos with Holst’s The Planets
Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter is the Social Media Manager at Rutherford Source and Williamson Source handling all social media objectives.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.