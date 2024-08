Em Lash Studio held its ribbon cutting on June 5, 2024, for its location at 2012 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Provides a variety of beauty services ranging from eyebrow threading, henna tattoos, lash extensions, waxing, facials, and many more.

Em Lash Studio

2012 Memorial Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(931) 308-4642

Facebook

