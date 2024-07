Elder’s Ace Hardware held its ribbon cutting on April 26, 2024, for its location at 415 Nissan Drive in Smyrna.

Elder’s Ace Hardware is a family-owned, locally run group of 30 neighborhood hardware stores that serve the East Tennessee, Middle Tennessee, Western North Carolina, and North Georgia regions

Elder’s Ace Hardware of Smyrna

415 Nissan Drive

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 459-4457

