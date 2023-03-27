Ribbon Cutting: Dunkin’ in Smyrna

Dunkin’ on Almaville Road held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 2201 Almaville Rd. in Smyrna.

The new 1,738 square-foot restaurant can seat 10 guests inside and will employ 25 crew members. The store will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays. With Dunkin’s new restaurant design, the store features a modern atmosphere, convenient drive-thru, and innovative technologies.

Dunkin’

2201 Almaville Rd.

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 768-9995

Facebook