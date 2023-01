Dunkin’ held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, B1 in Murfreesboro.

Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee, espresso, breakfast sandwiches and donuts.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Dunkin’

5619 Franklin Road, B1

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 663-0124

Facebook