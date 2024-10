Drake’s Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on September 30, 2024, for its location at 2614 Roby Corlew Lane in Murfreesboro.

Drake’s is a neighborhood restaurant and bar dedicated to giving everyone a place to come play.

Drake’s Murfreesboro

2614 Roby Corlew Lane

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(629) 282-0080

Facebook

