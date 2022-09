Ribbon Cutting: Doodles Kitchen & Bakery in Murfreesboro

Doodles Kitchen & Bakery held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 117 E. Vine Street in Murfreesboro.

Doodles Kitchen & Bakery (formerly Vine Street Market), just off the downtown square in Murfreesboro, is a prepared food and takeout style market. They offer ready-to-eat items such as chicken salad, pimento cheese, salads, sandwiches, etc…

They also offer ready-to-heat items like casseroles, meat and veggies, soups, and a wide variety of rotating baked goods.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

117 E. Vine Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 225-8387

Facebook