Diana Health held its ribbon cutting and grand opening for its Smyrna location on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 300 StoneCrest Blvd., Ste. 310 in Smyrna.

Diana Health is reimagining the way maternity and women’s health care is delivered. Using comprehensive care teams and modern technology, it offers a personalized, whole health care experience that puts women at the center of the decision making and empowers them with the information and support they need to achieve their health and wellness goals.

Its community-driven approach provides opportunities for moms and women to find, support, and learn from each other via in-person and virtual classes and group gatherings. This model makes women feel seen, heard, and cared for, leading to better clinical outcomes and high client satisfaction.

Diana Health

300 StoneCrest Blvd., Ste. 310

Smyrna, TN 37167

(785) 375-2855

