Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community held its ribbon cutting for its location in La Vergne on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 122 Oasis Dr. in La Vergne Tennessee.

Located in a convenient, desirable location, just minutes away from I24 and retail shops, this new community of affordable custom homes in La Vergne TN features tree-lined views, walking trails, and retail shops.

Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community

122 Oasis Dr.

La Vergne, TN 37086

(629) 213-0243

Facebook