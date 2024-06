D-Bat Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting on March 28, 2024, for its location at 920 Esther Lane in Murfreesboro.

D-BAT is a premier baseball/softball facility, for climate-controlled indoor training!

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

D-Bat Murfreesboro

920 Esther Lane

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 624-9999

Facebook

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email