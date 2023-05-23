Ribbon Cutting: Colony House Apartments in Murfreesboro

Colony House Apartments held its ribbon cutting on May 19, 2023, at 1510 Huntington Drive in Murfreesboro.

Tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood in Murfreesboro, TN, Colony House apartment homes offer small-town living with easy access to the big city hustle when you want it. Whether you’re in the mood for a stroll around Murfreesboro’s charming downtown square or shopping and dining at The Avenue or Stones River Mall, living here makes getting there easy. Major parks, recreation, and interstate access to Nashville are moments away.

Colony House Apartments

1510 Huntington Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(833) 686-4969

