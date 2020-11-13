Coldwell Banker Barnes held its ribbon cutting and rebranding for its Murfreesboro location on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 1980 Old Forst Parkway in Murfreesboro.

A respected name in Tennessee Real Estate for the past five decades, Barnes Real Estate Services today includes Coldwell Banker Barnes, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Now, Coldwell Banker Snow and Wall and Coldwell Banker Commercial Professionals.

Coldwell Banker Barnes

1980 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 893-1130

