Ribbon Cutting: Club Pilates in Murfreesboro

Club Pilates held its ribbon cutting on May 12, 2023, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. Suite D in Murfreesboro.

Club Pilates Murfreesboro is a boutique Pilates studio specializing in reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates’ original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Club Pilates

3266 Memorial Blvd. Suite D

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 691-4699

Facebook