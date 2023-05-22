Ribbon Cutting: Club Pilates in Murfreesboro

Club Pilates Murfreesboro
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Club Pilates held its ribbon cutting on May 12, 2023, at 3266 Memorial Blvd. Suite D in Murfreesboro.

Club Pilates Murfreesboro is a boutique Pilates studio specializing in reformer fusion classes for anyone, at any age or fitness level. Pure to Joseph Pilates’ original Reformer-based Contrology Method, but modernized with group practice and expanded state-of-the-art equipment, Club Pilates offers high-quality, life-changing training at a surprisingly affordable price.

Club Pilates
3266 Memorial Blvd. Suite D
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 691-4699
Facebook

