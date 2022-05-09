Chicken Salad Chick – Smyrna held its ribbon cutting for its Smyrna location on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 372 West Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna.

Chicken Salad Chick serves dishes made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients: Our menu offers a dozen flavors of chicken salad along with our signature sides, kids’ meals, catering options and sweet treats presented with Southern hospitality.

Chicken Salad Chick – Smyrna

372 West Sam Ridley Parkway

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 307-9436

