Ribbon Cutting: Cedar Glade Brews in Murfreesboro

Cedar Glade Brews held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 906 Ridgely Road in Murfreesboro.

Cedar Glade Brews started from a homebrewer’s passion of four friends, Jerremy, Skip, Jonathan, and Elicia, their love for making craft beer caused them to open one of the best Nano breweries in Murfreesboro, TN. They opened doors in 2021 and have continuously strived to brew quality, delicious beers.

Cedar Glade Brews

906 Ridgely Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 900-3707

Facebook