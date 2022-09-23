Friday, September 23, 2022
Ribbon Cutting: Cedar Glade Brews in Murfreesboro

By Michael Carpenter
Cedar Glade Brews

Cedar Glade Brews held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 906 Ridgely Road in Murfreesboro.

Cedar Glade Brews started from a homebrewer’s passion of four friends, Jerremy, Skip, Jonathan, and Elicia, their love for making craft beer caused them to open one of the best Nano breweries in Murfreesboro, TN. They opened doors in 2021 and have continuously strived to brew quality, delicious beers.

906 Ridgely Road
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 900-3707
Facebook

