Ribbon Cutting: CareNow Urgent Care in Smyrna

CareNow Urgent Care held its ribbon cutting on May 31, 2023, at 570 Sam Ridley Parkway West in Smyrna Tennessee.

When you are sick or injured, the last thing you need is a long wait at the doctor’s office or emergency room. You deserve quality medical care that’s also convenient. CareNow is dedicated to reducing your wait while improving your health. Next time you or a loved one is under the weather, visit a CareNow clinic to feel better fast.

CareNow Urgent Care

570 Sam Ridley Parkway West

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 984-2940

